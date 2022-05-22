During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs said that while he loves being part of Team Taz — the stable comprised of Hobbs, Ricky Starks, HOOK, and Taz himself — he knows that one day, he’s going to have to break from the group and go after some of his solo goals.

“There’s gonna be a point where I’m gonna have to step away on my own, you know? Who knows when that will happen … I’m having fun, so I don’t know what that next step is gonna be. It’s just gonna happen.”

Ever since aligning with Team Taz, Hobbs has displayed a bit more of an aggressive side, something Hobbs says he’s always had but can now showcase on a larger stage.

“What I’m doing now is kind of what I was doing on the independent scene, but now it’s just on a bigger, national, worldwide platform. I’m happy with what I’m doing, it’s me. Of course, being in Team Taz with Ricky Starks and HOOK, and having Taz in our corner, is letting me add my own personal, little seasoning to the mix.”

Hobbs is currently focused on winning the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Starks, but he has bigger plans in AEW, including making history.

“The task right now is for Ricky Starks and me to beat the living hell out of Jurassic Express and take those tag titles,” Hobbs said. “That’s the goal right now. But eventually, I will be TNT Champion. A personal goal of mine is to be the first African-American AEW World Champion. I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle. Any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me.

“But I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. That has always been my goal, ever since I wanted to become a professional wrestler. I want people to remember me and when they say, ‘Oh, who’s the baddest mf’er?’ I want my name to come up.”

