Progress Wrestling held its 134 “No Mountain High Enough” event Sunday at the Electric Ballroom in London, England.

As noted, Jonathan Gresham was stripped of the title. You can read Progress Wrestling’s statement about it here.

Below are the results of Progress Wrestling 134:

* Alexxis Falcon defeated Skye Smitson

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Leon Slater

* Raven Creed defeated Max The Impaler

* Cara Noir vs. Spike Trivet went to a double DQ.

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Qualifying Four-Way Match: Maggot defeated Axel Tischer, Bobby Gunns, and Jurn Simmons

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) defeated Roy Johnson

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships #1 Contendership: Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) vs. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) went to a time limit draw.

* PROGRESS World Championship: Gene Munny defeated Jonathan Gresham (c) by DQ. Gresham was stripped of the PROGRESS World Title due to interference from Lykos Gym.

* Super Strong Style 16 Qualifying Match: Gene Munny defeated Kid Lykos II

When you open the Twitter app it says “What’s happening?” You know what, @twitter…we’re not sure. It’s absolute chaos here at the Ballroom. In short…it looks as though Jonathan Gresham is NO LONGER champion. Management will have to address this title issue. #Chapter134 pic.twitter.com/9lwIzUi7xV — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 15, 2022

