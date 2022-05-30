Ruby Soho got quite the entrance at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Punk Rock band Rancid, performed Ruby Soho’s ‘Ruby Soho’ entrance theme during her walk down to the ring for her Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final match against former AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Rancid, formed in 1991, features lead vocalist [and guitarist] Tim Armstrong alongside guitarists Lars Frederiksen, Brenden Steineckert, and Matt Freeman. The song ‘Ruby Soho’ was released in 1995 and had no prior relation to Ruby Soho, the wrestler. Soho wrestled under the Ruby Riott moniker in WWE before being released from the company in June 2021. Soho would sign with All Elite Wrestling in September 2021 and change her in-ring name to Ruby Soho and would adopt the Rancid-made hit as her entrance music.

Ahead of the aforementioned Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. had Fozzy guitarist Rich Ward play her entrance song on her way down to the ring.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing which can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts