Raquel Rodriguez has received a lot of praise on social media for her performance against SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey on this week’s SmackDown.

For those who missed the show, Rousey issued an Open Challenge for the title, which was answered by Rodriguez.

“Raquel” has also been trending on Twitter since the match took place.

Rodriguez dominated most of the match, which lasted nearly 6 minutes, with her signature power moves. Eventually, Rousey escaped a Chingona Bomb attempt to pin Rodriguez with a roll-up combination.

After the match, Rousey and Rodriguez did the show of respect with a handshake, and Raquel motioned how close she came to winning the SmackDown Women’s Title. Rousey nodded and exited the ring. The fans at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA gave the women a standing ovation.

You can watch highlights from the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey match below.

Raquel Rodriguez accepts Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the #SmackDown Women's Championship!@RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/flLCt6jT5T — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 14, 2022

