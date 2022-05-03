Former WWE Champion Sheamus is understandably one of the must-see stars when WWE goes on their live event European Tour. The Irish superstar once again competed during the tour this weekend, however, Sheamus only competed for half the shows.

Sitting out two matches caused some concern from the fans, who were questioning if Sheamus was perhaps injured during the Thursday or Friday house shows. But there was a set reason Sheamus missed in-ring action on the Saturday and Sunday events, and it was not injury-related.

Instead, WWE reportedly made this decision because they wanted to allow Butch (formerly Pete Dunne) more time in the ring, according to PWInsider. The rising star challenged for the WWE Intercontinental Champion against Ricochet on all four European tour dates. Sami Zayn joined the bout to make it a three-way match at the London and Paris live events.

Butch, alongside his mentor Sheamus and ally Ridge Holland, most recently competed on TV during the April 22 edition of WWE SmackDown. He lost to Xavier Woods of The New Day on that night. Regarding Sheamus, his last television match was a victory over Kofi Kingston of The New Day on the April 22 taping of WWE SmackDown.

Some criticized the change of direction for Pete Dunne, as WWE switched up his gimmick and name to “Butch” upon his arrival to the main roster. But Dunne, himself, understands that this is just a new direction being given to him for television. His main focus is making something successful despite whether or not he personally likes the name change.

“It’s exciting but it’s also a little bit, I mean, it’s just different,” Butch explained. “But I think it’s time to change it up a little bit. Like I’ve said, five years, fresh start. Why not try something a little new? The thing is with me whether it’s a name or whatever it is that changes. That’s not really what endeared me to the audience in the first place, right?

“It’s the — I like to think anyway — it’s the quality of the in-ring work and that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. It’s going to get better. It’s going to improve as time goes, so that’s sort of my perspective on it. If I can endear the crowd with the quality of my in-ring work, that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

