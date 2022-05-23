Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) believes Becky Lynch doesn’t have “a good friendship with anyone” in WWE.

Fanene claimed as such during an Instagram Stories Q&A session over the weekend. As seen in the screengrab below, Jax was asked by one fan if she and Becky “are in a good friendship,” to which Fanene retorted that she doesn’t think The Man is on good terms with anyone.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch and several other WWE Superstars unfollowed Fanene for her take on the Russa – Ukraine conflict. Shortly before that, Fanene claimed that she “gets calls daily on how everyone is miserable” in the WWE locker room. Fanene’s comments reportedly rubbed a lot of people in WWE the wrong way.

Fanene was instrumental – albeit accidentally – in Lynch’s transformation from ‘The Lass Kicker’ into ‘The Man’ in late 2018. Fanene legitimately punched Lynch on the November 12, 2018 episode of RAW, breaking Lynch’s nose in the process. The incident catapulted Lynch’s push to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

As noted earlier, Fanene will renew her WWE rivalry with CJ Perry (Lana) at the inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event June 4 at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch lost to Asuka in a singles match earlier this week on RAW. With the win, Asuka moved onto a RAW Women’s Title match against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. WWE has announced that Lynch will address her loss to Asuka on this Monday’s RAW.

These are very interesting comments from Nia Jax lol pic.twitter.com/dT9SsrzU0C — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) May 21, 2022

