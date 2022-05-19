Former WWE star Chad Lail (Jaxson Ryker) took to Twitter to share his thoughts on CM Punk wearing a “Abortion Rights Are Human Rights!” shirt on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Punk was shown wearing the shirt as he walked out to do commentary during the match between AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and Konosuke Takeshita. Excalibur also complimented Punk for the shirt.

Lail tweeted the following:

How is wearing an ‘Abortion rights are human rights’ shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you

Earlier this month, CM Punk made headlines for his strong reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark 1973 judgment that made abortion a constitutional right. While reacting to the news of abortion rights getting overturned, Punk posted a throwback photo of himself wearing a pro-choice shirt. This led to Punk getting into heated back-and-forths with several fans who took issues with his stance.

Incidentally, CM Punk wore a similar pro-choice shirt when AEW was in the state of Texas last year.

Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The event takes place May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can see Chad Lail’s tweet below. Punk has yet to respond to him.

