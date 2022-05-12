WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he’s Jeff Hardy’s biggest fan.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter after last night’s AEW Dynamite and praised Hardy for his win over Darby Allin.

“@JEFFHARDYBRAND, You Have EXCEEDED ALL GOALS And Have Made Me Your Biggest Fan Ever! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite,” Flair wrote.

Hardy defeated Allin in an opening round match of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. He will now face Adam Cole in the semi-finals on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Hardy has not responded to Flair’s comments as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Flair’s full tweet, along with footage from the Hardy vs. Allin bout:

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND, You Have EXCEEDED ALL GOALS And Have Made Me Your Biggest Fan Ever! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]