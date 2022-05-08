In a new interview with Catch Club ahead of his WWE WrestleMania Backlash match, one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, discussed his year so far in WWE. Performing at WrestleMania last month was a major career highlight for the “bro”, and he was proud of the card WWE came up with for the two-night event.

“WrestleMania was amazing this year, we had 78,000 people. As Vince would say, it was the most ‘stupendous’ WrestleMania in history. And I will actually say, this past WrestleMania, was amazing. I thought both nights were very stacked and it had everything you want in pro wrestling.

“My dad actually watched WrestleMania, and, you know, I thought he’d think my match was the best but he was like, ‘Dude, that Johnny Knoxville.’ He’s like, ‘Those Jackass guys, they really brought it. That was match of the night!’ Dude, exactly, you’ve got to realize that it’s the best part about WWE, like, we’re not just doing one thing. We cater to everybody in all forms and facets of entertainment and having Johnny Knoxville go against Sami Zayn, and having all those guys, to me, it was epic.”

But what would be Riddle’s ideal WrestleMania moment if he could choose to face any opponent? He narrowed it down to two stars who actually performed at this past year’s ‘Mania, and one is a star he’s wanted to wrestle for a long time.

“I mean, right now, you’ve got Edge. He’s really good and he’s with Damian Priest, so that would be entertaining,” Riddle said. “The obvious answer is Brock Lesnar, you know? I’ve been wanting that guy for a minute and then he kind of didn’t want me, but now we’re kind of like [almost on the same level]. I might be able to get in there now. I don’t know if I’ll like the outcome of the match, but of course!

“I had a little taste [at Elimination Chamber 2022]. Things did not go according to plan, I think everybody would agree with that. And Brock broke out of his pod and did what Brock does, you know? Nobody was ready for him and he came in and ‘Brocked’ us, you know? But yeah, I would like that when the time’s right and the build’s right. I think my two — or Randy [Orton]. But right now we’re teaming, you know? I don’t want to put that in the atmosphere, so I’ll say Edge or Brock.”

