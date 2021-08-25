This week on WWE’s The Bump, one-half of RKBro and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, joined the panel in the studio to answer questions from fans during their “Fan Four” segment. One of the questions asked to Riddle was if he could choose to fight either Brock Lesnar or Goldberg, which powerhouse would he pick?

To some’s surprise, Riddle decided on Goldberg, with who he’s had a very interesting perspective on and interaction with off-screen. The two have never squared off against each other in the ring.

“I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Brock [Lesnar] and Goldberg are premium competitors,” Riddle boldly expressed. “Mr. Beast [Lesnar] came back. Mr. Beast came down to the ring and did his thing. I’m not a huge fan of Mr. Beast’s man bun. I’m a fan of his work and caliber of athleticism. So, good for him.

“Then, you’ve got Willie G., Goldberg. He was doing his thing. Him and Gage, they bring it; they’re a packaged deal. Honestly, Bill’s been kind of cool with me lately. Not too cool. Not that cool, but he’s been cooler. [Ryan Pappolla shouts out, ‘Building bridges’], Yeah. You know, the bridge was already destroyed. It got blown up. So, right now, we’re throwing some stones, and you can walk across the water.

“But if I had to pick a match between the two of them, if I’m going realistically, I’m thinking Goldberg. Goldberg at ‘Mania, I think that’s a possibility. I think I might convince him to actually wrestle me.”

Coming off the fan’s questions, the panel turned their attention to talking about one of the most outstanding and most likely Match of the Year contender between Ilja Dragunov and WALTER in their brutal rematch for the NXT UK Championship. Now that a new era is upon us following Dragunov’s dethroning of WALTER’s two-year title ruling, Riddle explained his take on working with WALTER and how beneficial he is to the sport.

“Honestly, it’s awesome. The guy’s a beast. He beats the crap out of you, and you get to beat the crap out of him. Granted, it does more damage to you than it does to him,” Riddle commented on working with WALTER in the past. “But when you get in the ring with WALTER, it’s one of those things where it’s like, for a stallion like me, it’s like magic moments. On the independent scene, I’ve wrestled him in America, Canada, Germany, England, Mexico, I’ve wrestled that guy in every country I possibly could’ve, and it never gets old. The guy brings it.

“I’ll be honest: as a UFC fighter, as a bro and as a stallion, it’s hard for me to be a victim. But WALTER, he can make anybody a victim, and that’s the best part. When you wrestle WALTER, he brings something out of you, or he beats the crap out of you.”

