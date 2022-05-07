Prior to last night’s WWE SmackDown, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, took the time to visit KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, NY.

As seen in the numerous photos and video clips below, the children were thrilled to see a larger-than-life WWE Superstar in person. “The Boss” let people hold her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belt to pose for pictures, and even gathered with the class to take a big group photo.

On WWE television, Sasha Banks and her partner Naomi have been locked in a feud with Shayna Baszler and Natalya. Banks suffered a defeat at the hands of Baszler on last night’s SmackDown, however, the champs ended up standing tall and forcing the heel team to retreat.

Sasha Banks has proven that she is truly “The Boss” since her debut with WWE in 2012. She would go on to become an NXT Women’s Champion, a 5-time RAW Women’s Champion, a SmackDown Women’s Champion, a 3-time and current Women’s Tag Team Champion, the fourth-ever women’s triple crown winner in WWE, and the third woman to ever be a grand slam champion.

You can see the photos and videos of Sasha Banks’ visit below:

