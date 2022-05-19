Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about how they are doing on the independent scene.

Scarlett admitted that they are doing well, and earning just as much as WWE’s main roster talent.

“Financially, I will just say it — we are making the same as a WWE main roster salary,” she said.

Earning that much isn’t something that has taken Killer Kross by surprise, but he has been shocked at how quickly it has happened, “I knew that we were going to be able to. I just didn’t know that it was going to happen this fast.”

Right now, both Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are busy doing a variety of projects both in and out of the ring. She believes this is actually the busiest period of their entire careers.

“We are actually busier now than we were before, 100 percent,” Scarlett Bordeaux said. “We are answering more emails, dealing with contracts, dealing with contracts with television shows, movies. With his Twitch, with my OnlyFans, we are nonstop busy and hustling. But we have 100 percent creative freedom and no rules whatsoever to what we are doing.”

Killer Kross then spoke about his upcoming appearance at The Wrestling Showcase on FITE TV. It’s something he considers to be a big deal, especially since FITE was a big launching point for his career.

“100 percent, I am going to smash everybody. So I had been in contact with FITE since the very beginning of their incarnation and I think it’s very cool to see how far they’ve come. I was discovered by a lot of people on the FITE app, and this is a very big deal with the showcase and FITE app,” he said. “I was approached, they said, ‘Would you be interested to do it? There’s a belt on the line, it’s a tournament-style,’ and immediately I thought to myself, ‘This reminds me so much of Pride G1.’”

