Scarlett Bordeaux sat down for a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and also answered some fan questions. One question was who Scarlett Bordeaux would really like to wrestle, an easy answer for the former WWE star.

“I really want to wrestle Melina,” Bordeaux said.

Scarlett Bordeaux was also asked what moment meant the most for her while working with WWE. While she gave an example of a moment during her recent run with the company, Bordeaux’s most meaningful moment actually came years ago, before she signed with WWE.

“Strangely enough, one of my favorite moments that I felt like I got something out of it, it was years before when I hadn’t even been signed yet and I was wrestling Nia Jax,” Bordeaux said. “Even if it was a squash match and getting chosen to perform in front of 10,000 people, even in a squash match, I feel like I got that out of my system. It’s something I always wanted. So I’m like ‘if it never happens, if I never get to do this again, at least I got to do it once even if it’s a squash.’

“I got to do it using my name. I got to cut a promo, be Scarlett and wrestle on Monday Night Raw. Which was, I don’t know, I feel like even in 2016 it was kind of a highlight. And strangely enough, my second favorite thing that happened was wrestling Shotzi in front of no one and that’s when they wanted to call us up and wanted to split me and Kross up.”

Scarlett Bordeaux also revealed a fun fact about a practice that occurs in the WWE women’s locker room. That practice; the use of sage.

“Fun secret fact about the women in WWE, almost every single time I’ve been in the locker room, even all the locker rooms, women burn sage there,” Bordeaux revealed. “If the energy is bad that day, there is sage.”

