Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about if they would return to WWE.

Scarlett admitted she doesn’t see it happening right now, but she does think there is unfinished business there.

“Not right now, and it would have to be creatively in the same lane as what we were doing. Because we both feel like the fans didn’t really get to see what we were doing in NXT on the main roster,” she said. “They wanted to see the entrance on the main roster, they wanted to see the entrance at WrestleMania, they wanted to see us wrestle Alexa and Bray. That’s what we wanted too, so it kind of feels unfinished when it comes to WWE.”

Killer Kross is open to the idea of returning to the company, but only for the right situation. He finds it heartbreaking when fans feel like they didn’t pay off their characters, and that is something they’re vocal about.

“I would entertain it under the right circumstances,” he revealed. “We are meeting thousands of people every single week at meet and greets, or wrestling shows, or signings, or whatever we are involved with. The most common thing we get hit with face to face with people, they just feel like this thing we created for them never got paid off.

“That’s always heartbreaking to hear, but they also know it’s not our fault. This whole thing was kind of driven off a cliff. So, if there’s an opportunity to give people back what they want, it’s not even necessarily what we want. But, people have been very vocal and very transparent that the presentation of the two characters and this thing that we brought to life is what they wanted to see.”

Killer Kross then went on to say they are only going to return if they can give the fans what they want. He doesn’t want to take on an idea that somebody else thinks is entertaining.

“To go back, for her and I, it would have to be like absolutely certain that we are giving people something that they want,” he said. “And not doing something that somebody else thinks is a great idea that will blow up in everyone’s faces and then be gone again.”

The former NXT Champion is set to compete at The Wrestling Showcase event, which he claims is a dream come true. For him, these types of shows do not come around often, which is why he took it up.

“For me, as a professional wrestler, this is a dream come true type event to be a part of,” he said. “They don’t come around very often, and the amount of people that are available to do them, if you have an opportunity to do it, I said, ‘sign me up.’”

