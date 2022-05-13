Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about deathmatches.

The former NXT Champion has made it clear that he would be open to competing in one with the right setting.

“Yeah, depending on the setting, depending on the person, I would be interested,” he said. “I recently just competed against Ricky Shane Page, we did that at Circle Six, and there was thumbtacks, and chairs, tables, and all different types of stuff, doors. Oh, it was lovely. The right opponent, in the right setting, and the right place, 100 percent, I absolutely would.”

Much like Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux is also interested in doing a deathmatch at some point. She spoke about enjoying blood in wrestling when it is done right. For her, with the right opponent, it is a match she’s willing to do.

“I am all about it, I love those kinds of matches, I think blood adds an extra element to play with. I don’t like it when it’s done too much, it needs to be in the right setting,” she said. “But, I started at AAW, so I saw some of the best matches ever with Tyler Black, Silas Young, Jimmy Jacobs, Arik Cannon, and there was a lot of 30-minute to 60-minute matches with a lot of blood and a lot of weapons. I loved it, I would totally do it, same thing, it depends on the opponent.”

When it comes to violent wrestling, Karrion Kross has one specific person that he respects. He believes Jimmy Jacobs is the best at that style, and he’d love a deathmatch against him.

“Since you dropped his name, and I love Jimmy, I would love to compete against Jimmy Jacobs in a deathmatch, he’s a master. Everyone always drops Cactus Jack, and Foley, and all that stuff,” he said. “For me, it’s Jimmy Jacobs. His history with that level of violence, I think very few people have ever gotten near it.”

