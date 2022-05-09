2K Games will end online support for its WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 video games in just over a month.

“Attention WWE 2K community: On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 & WWE 2K20 servers,” 2K Games tweeted from an official account Monday. “This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting #WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support!”

After June 30, players will no longer be able to play any online modes on WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20. There will also no longer be access to user-created content or any other features that require the support of 2K servers.

The release of WWE 2K20 was critically and commercially unsuccessful. The game was plagued by numerous technical issues and bugs. The failure of 2K20 contributed to the decision by both parties to skip the development and release of WWE 2K21. Online support for WWE 2K19 was extended in response to the negative reaction to its follow-up.

There have been reports of WWE’s relationship with 2K Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive, becoming strained over recent years. 2K Sports and WWE 2K22 developer Visual Concepts have reportedly butted heads with WWE over several factors in the game’s development. The main cause for the tension appears to be over the release date of WWE 2K22.

WWE pushed for the game to be released in the Fall of 2021, as previous games had been, while 2K and Visual Concepts pushed for the delay into the spring, which they ultimately received. The main reason 2K and Visual Concepts sought the delay was to work around WWE’s roster cuts.

WWE has reportedly had talks with Electronic Arts (EA) about bringing the WWE Games division over to that company. The last contract signed between WWE and Take-Two was in 2016. No official details were made public, but it’s believed that the contract was a six-year agreement with options to extend.

