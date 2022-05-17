Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes III inside Hell in a Cell was announced on last night’s RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on RAW Talk to chime-in on the Rollins vs. Rhodes rivalry. When asked which Superstar needs the victory in the rubber match, Booker explained why Rollins was under more pressure.

“Seth Rollins needs this win more,” Booker responded. “I mean, Cody Rhodes right now is 2-0 heading into the rubber match. And I must say, Cody isn’t one of those guys that had that easier route. He had to work for everything. Seth Rollins is a guy who made it to the top relatively easy, but I must say he had a lot of help.”

Booker added, “Cody had to break himself down and rebuild himself. And that’s the Cody Rhodes we see today.”

As seen below, Seth Rollins took exception to Booker’s comments, while pointing out how he had to toil on the indies for years before making it to the WWE.

This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door.

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes is featured front and center on the poster for the Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event, which takes place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL on June 5. Roman Reigns was previously featured as the marquee Superstar on the poster, but was removed following reports that he won’t be wrestling at the event.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship is the only other confirmed match for Hell In A Cell.

This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door. https://t.co/whmlH2nHNs — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) May 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]