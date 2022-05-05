The May 6 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping, courtesy of Ryan Schultz:

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Hook defeated JD Drake in a short bout. After the match, Danhausen came out to greet Hook in the ring as the crowd chanted “Hookhausen!” at them. Tony Nese interrupted to challenge Danhausen to a match

* Shawn Spears came out to join the announcers for commentary. He had a steel chair with “Giant Killer” on it

* There was a promo with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert in the ring. Lambert got huge heat by insulting Baltimore fans. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and he will now challenge Sky for the title on next week’s Dynamite

* Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy brawled on the stage to build to their FTW Title match on next week’s Dynamite

* Jay Lethal defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the main event

Rampage airs every Monday night at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week’s show will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

