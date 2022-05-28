A new documentary focusing on the experiences of black wrestlers premiered on YouTube today.

The film, created by Jaychele Nicole, is titled “Wrestling With Whiteness” and gives fans insight into what it is like to as a black wrestling personality in today’s world. AEW’s FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Shane Taylor, Big Swole, and several others appear in the film.

The official press release for the film can be viewed below:

Documentary On Being Black In Wrestling “Wrestling With Whiteness” Set To Release Providence, Rhode Island ー May 28, 2022. For Immediate Release The premiere of Jaychele Nicole of Inclusive Creations’ first documentary film “Wrestling With Whiteness” will premiere on YouTube on 28 May 2022. “Detailed, extensive and moving, ‘Wrestling With Whiteness’ is both grounded in reality and rooted in optimism.” – Joe Hulbert of Late Night Grin “Wrestling With Whiteness” focuses on sharing the stories of Black folx and their experience in the wrestling community. Using a combination of interviews with Black wrestlers and Black content creators, Wrestling With Whiteness uncovers the unique experiences of Black people in the industry and the rise of representation for performers and fans around the world. The film features the stories of the following professional wrestlers and content creators: Ricky Starks, Alex Kane, Big Swole, Caprice Coleman, Darius Lockhart, JDX, Shane Taylor, Suge D, Eli Isom, Kaun, Moses, Rev. Ron Hunt, Tasha Steelz, Willow Nightingale, Trey Shaw, Scotland, Public Enemies Podcast, Sat E. Niangi, Victor Taylor Perry, MuscleManMalcolm, and Will Washington. The following shared experiences are highlighted in the film: Brotherhood/Sisterhood, Transformation of Role Models, Accurate & Authentic Character Representation, Ways To Change The Community, and Advice To Future Stars. “Everyone’s journey is different and unique. ‘Wrestling With Whiteness’ is something wrestling fans of any color should take the time to watch because it gives an important platform for athletes to discuss representation and its importance to the industry.” – “Doc” Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report “Wrestling With Whiteness” will be streaming on May 28, 2022 via the ‘Jaychele Nicole’ YouTube Channel. To watch the film in full, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB24uTxiCJ8 or bit.ly/wrestlingwithwhiteness. Contact info: Name: Jaychele Schenck Company: Inclusive Creations Email Address: [email protected] Phone: (401) 327-3394 Jaychele recently appeared on the Creators Spotlight on Fightful Overbooked to discuss her Wrestling With Whiteness documentary, balancing school and work, representation in wrestling, and more. Click here to watch.

Tasha Steelz, the current Impact Knockouts Champion, has appeared regularly on TV since winning the title and recently expressed interest in getting her hands on Mia Yim. But someone who wants Yim and the Knockouts title, Deonna Purrazzo, is also in the middle of the situation for now.

Starks will team up with his fellow Team Taz member, Powerhouse Hobbs, to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles in a triple threat tag team match at Sunday’s AEW “Double Or Nothing”. They will try to dethrone the champions Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, while also trying to overcome the impressive team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

For Immediate Release: Documentary On Being Black In Wrestling “Wrestling With Whiteness” Set To Release#WrestlingWithWhiteness, Tomorrow 3PM ESThttps://t.co/dRi17m6pqX pic.twitter.com/lirI7U8lYm — Jaychele “17” Nicole 🤎 (@jaychelenicole) May 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]