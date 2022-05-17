AEW’s Tay Conti was a recent guest on Rasslin’ where she spoke about what’s next for her in the business. Conti is currently one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara, but in AEW she is focused on Paige VanZant. The former UFC star has signed with the company, and Conti is patiently waiting on her to turn up and fight.

“What’s her name again, the chick from the OnlyFans? Paige VanZant, waiting on her,” Conti said. “She signed, never here, waiting on her. I do both, I am here, I’m on Instagram, she can’t handle it, that’s not on me. So, you guys need to complain with her. You guys need to hate her, not me, because I am here doing my job.”

While Tay Conti is hoping to compete against Paige Van Zant at some point, she also has her eyes on championship glory. Conti came up short in her attempt to take the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution, but that doesn’t mean she sees herself as being out of the title picture. Conti made it clear she still wants a shot at Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title.

“I am going for the belt again, it’s about time, come on,” she said. “It’s about time, I love Thunder but business is business.”

There is no doubt that in the future, AEW is going to keep pushing Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara as an on-screen couple. They might be holding tag team titles right now, but Conti has teased what could be next for them. She believes that the wrestling world isn’t ready for that, but that they will hate it regardless.

“You all just wait for the next couple of months, the world is not prepared, they’re not ready,” she teased. “You think we are going to giveaway like this? Just don’t be ready, you guys are going to hate anyway.”

