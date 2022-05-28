Tay Conti is giving fans a glimpse of the incessant abuse she and her boyfriend, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, have been receiving online.

Conti took to social media to expose a man that has been sending her and Sammy harassing messages since they revealed their relationship in January. In the disturbing direct messages and tweets from the man, he poses threats that he will kill Sammy, Tay, and himself, or at least execute some variation of that plan.

“… I really hate you with a passion and really going to f**k you life up forever,” one message says, grammatical errors included. “And imma mess with your family. So. Instead sucking my girlfriend. Mating suck your own life down. Cuz I’m really going to hit you one day. And really. You are to never talk to Taynara again. Or imma really kill you. Then kill myself. Or just myself. And stay said shes kill herself. All your fault. Suck on that Sammy…”

“This is absurd. His name is D***** D****** and he’s been threatening Sammy and I since January,” Tay Conti posts alongside screenshots of the messages. “He writes us EVERY SINGLE DAY and apparently planning to do something with us in June. I’m taking legally precautions but if something happens to us y’all know who to look for.”

Similar situations have occurred in the recent past, including Alexa Bliss stating that she was reporting a man threatening to shoot her and her husband, Ryan Cabrera. Fellow WWE star Sonya Deville was also the victim of a stalker that ultimately showed up at her house in 2020. He was later charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Conti and Guevara will join Frankie Kazarian to take on Paige VanZant, Ethan Page, and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky in a mixed-gender, trios match at this Sunday’s “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view. The full card for the show can be seen at this link.

The tweets and screenshots can be seen below:

