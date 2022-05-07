Tay Conti has reacted to AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky’s promo segment from tonight’s AEW Rampage.

For those who missed it, Sky said he plans on remaining a fighting champion and that the title would no longer be “passed around like Tay Conti backstage.” Sky’s comments were a reference to the TNT Title changing hands frequently in recent months.

In response, Conti insinuated that Sky once tried to hit on her, and she turned him down. As seen below, Conti also threatened to respond to a DM to Sky’s girlfriend, indie wrestler Alex Gracia.

The typical “let me call her a b—h bc she didn’t wanna f–k me”

Hahahahahahahahaha Your girl better keep her eyes open, I’m not the only one that got DM from you ..

Conti’s tweet prompted a response from Gracia, who called out both Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti for cheating on their former partners. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

