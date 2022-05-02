NJPW star Tetsuya Naito will be undergoing eye surgery, according to a report from Tokyo Sports.

The report noted that Naito will have surgery to repair superior oblique muscle paralysis in his right eye. The paralysis was causing him to have double vision.

He told Tokyo Sports that his eye is in worse shape now than when he first underwent surgery in 2019.

Tetsuya Naito was also quoted saying that the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament provided a break in his schedule to allow for the eye surgery.

When Naito had the surgery in 2019, he was out of action for 20 days.

Earlier today at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Results of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku are available here.

Below are highlights from Dontaku:

Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP world title last night after yet another stellar battle with Tetsuya Naito, but it was Switchblade Jay White that stole the headlines! Match report: https://t.co/f1oj7oyUZr Watch the #njdontaku replay now!https://t.co/xVTnV1NnRb#njpw pic.twitter.com/yR1xXaYTLK — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to Tetsuya Naito on a speedy recovery from surgery.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]