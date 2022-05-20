WWE’s The Miz recently spoke with told Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He admitted that most fans would likely be unhappy if that became a reality. But, if that situation does happen, The Miz has one person specifically in mind to induct him.

“I appreciate it. I think some people would be hateful on you and say, ‘absolutely not, I will dread the day that he is inducted into the Hall Of Fame,’ but that’s okay. Maryse, my wife, of course,” he said on who would induct him. “Why is that interesting? I live every day with her, she is the mother of my two beautiful baby girls. She knows me more than anyone and supported me through everything all day, every day. It’s a natural fit.”

The Miz has been able to meet plenty of famous names over the years, but he does not get starstruck. He does admit, however, that there was one moment early on in his career with Hulk Hogan which made him think otherwise. That’s because he ended up giving advice to the WWE Hall Of Famer himself.

“Can I be honest with you? I don’t get starstruck,” he stated. “The first time I met Hulk Hogan though, it was a long time ago, it was before he was doing Hogan Knows Best, and so, he goes, ‘hey, can I ask you a question?’ I had just got off The Real World and The Challenges, right? He goes, ‘tell me about this reality stuff?’ I went, ‘I am giving advice to Hulk Hogan the first time I ever met him?’ This is incredible to me because he’s like an icon, he’s Hulk Hogan. It was pretty great.”

Over the years, The Miz has been a consistent part of the product for WWE. One of the reasons for that is down to the fact that he has been constantly setting himself new goals in his life. That is something that started when he was in college and has continued to this day.

“I still don’t think I’ve made it. If you want The Miz to answer, ‘I made it the first day I stepped foot in The Real World,’ but Mike would tell you, no, I still feel like I have a lot more to prove. Never, I will never be content with whatever I am doing because whenever I find a goal, and I succeed at the goal, I find a new goal that is so far away and above that could never happen. Like, for instance, being on The Real World, I’ll give you that as an example.

“I was in college, no way I could be in The Real World, no chance in hell. I got in The Real World. Woah, I did it, well, now I want to be a WWE Superstar. No way is that going to happen. 6’1 not 6’7, 300 pounds of pure solid muscle, no way, never going to happen. Got into WWE. I want to be WWE Champion, I want to main event WrestleMania, no way that’s going to happen, absolutely not. Boom! There it is. Now, what’s the next goal, what’s the next goal? I am always finding new goals for me. And if they don’t happen, then I just find new goals to try to work my hardest to get them.”

