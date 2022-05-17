During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast episode, Booker T discussed the current situation surrounding Tammy Sytch. The former WWE Superstar was recently arrested for vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol. In recent years, she has had issues with alcohol, and Booker spoke about the traps that come to those who deal with fame.

“When you become a so-called superstar, man, they’re going to be coming at you from left and right. They’re going to be offering it to you, it’s going to be an all-out party,” he said. “If you do not know how to manage that and literally know how to stay focused, I am talking about keeping blinders on, you’re going to fall into those traps.

“There’s going to be a time where the drugs come out, there’s going to be a time where the person wants to party and they want to party all night. They want to drink all night, they want to do everything. But trust me, everybody that I have seen in this business, every one of them that burned the candle at both ends, they end up in a bad place. That’s what Tammy is going through now.”

When it comes to Sytch potentially going to jail, that is something Booker T doesn’t wish on anybody. He feels sorry for her legacy and what she did for the wrestling business. But he doesn’t think the system should shy away from punishment, either.

“Being in jail for a substantial amount of time, I don’t wish that on nobody, I just don’t. If you murdered somebody and you deserve it, and you go there, okay, so be it. Do I wish that on you? No. That’s what I am talking about,” he stated. “I don’t say we shy away from the punishment or anything like that for her. Whatever she’s gonna get, she’s gonna get. I just feel sorry for the legacy, what she did for the business; she did a lot. Then that fall from grace, it’s gotta be hard.”

Bill DeMott previously lost his child due to a road traffic incident involving a DUI. He has been vocal about this situation, claiming that Tammy should be removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame. Booker T weighed in on that, stating that he cannot downplay Bill’s feelings.

“I can’t even state how hard it’s got to be for Bill DeMott, okay? I am sure that’s something he wakes up with every day for the rest of his life. That’s something he’s going to have to wake up with,” he said. “I can’t even go there, and him having his feelings and views on what should happen, I get it, I understand it. I’m not going to sit here, as I say, and downplay his feelings or anything like that.”

When it comes to if she should be removed from the Hall Of Fame, Booker T admits he’s not looking for reasons to take people out. He isn’t sure how it would help or hurt her at this stage in her life.

“As far as Tammy being removed from the Hall Of Fame, that’s going to be one for debate,” he said. “For me, I am not looking for reasons to remove somebody from the WWE Hall Of Fame. That’s just me, personally. I don’t think removing her from the WWE Hall Of Fame is going to hurt or help her in any way.

“Me personally, I don’t even know what would be the meaning of it, honestly. What’s going on in her life right now, people can say what they want to say about it but I do know alcoholism is something very, very difficult to kick.”

