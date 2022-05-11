During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the future of Randy Orton.

After WWE WrestleMania Backlash, he believes that fans want to see the Viper in the main event scene again. That is something that he feels WWE could do at any point.

“People want to see Randy back in that position, and I think this hiatus did him a lot of good, as far as being hooked up with Riddle,” he said. ” Being able to go out there and just entertain, put it on cruise control for a minute. That right there, it does the body wonders more than anything. And one thing they always say, ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder.’ So, my thing is this, with Randy Orton, you can put him right back in that position, let him run if we wanted to.”

While the WWE Universe might be interested in Orton being a solo act again, Booker T does not think it’s the time.

“I just don’t think it’s time just yet. I think Randy Orton and Riddle’s run still has a little bit of life left in it,” he said.

When it comes to WWE’s product, generally, Booker T is of the belief that the writing and booking has been strong lately. He is loving the direction that the company is heading in at the moment.

“People talk about the writing, well there’s been some good writing going on lately,” he said. “There’s been some good booking as well, there’s been some good match coordinating as well. So, obviously, somebody has got in the war room and said, ‘hey guys, this is what we’ve got to think about going forward. These things, and these things only.’ So, I am loving the direction right now.”

