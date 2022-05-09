Roman Reigns and The Bloodline stood tall to close WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns picked up the win for he and The Usos in their match against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, at last night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

‘The Head of The Table’ had a simple statement on the win, which he posted on social media following last night’s event.

“Born with this blood.

#WeTheOnes

#WMBacklash”

During the final moments of the six-man tag match, it appeared as if McIntyre, Orton and Riddle were closing in on the win but Jey Uso driller Riddle with a super-kick before Riddle dispatched him with an RKO but it was the prowess of the WWE Universal Champion that would prove too much for ‘The Original Bro’, who blindly tagged himself in and walloped Riddle with a spear to get the 1-2-3 and the win.

Outside of last night’s big win, Roman Reigns most recently made headlines by teasing a potential hiatus when speaking after a live event in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend. The latest information regarding Reigns’ comments can be found by clicking here.

