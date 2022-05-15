In their latest Twitter bio, The Young Bucks joked about how The Hardy Boyz make more money than them.

The only way to measure success in professional wrestling is by how much money you made. The only active tag team in history to make more than us? Hardy’s Ugh.

Back in February, Matt Hardy had noted during an interview with Bleacher Report, that now that he and Jeff were reunited, the tag team that they would like to face in AEW was The Young Bucks.

“I’m not going to lie: I’m a big fan of The Young Bucks. I’d love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.”

In the past, The Hardys and The Young Bucks have faced each other. In 2017, Matt and Nick Jackson had defeated The Hardys at ROH Supercard of Honor.

At the end of last week’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and Undisputed Elite came out on the ramp after Jeff Hardy’s win against Darby Allin. Jeff Hardy is set to face Adam Cole in an Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Below you can see their tweet:

