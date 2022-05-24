Mustafa Ali has inserted himself into a storyline with current United States Champion Theory which, unfortunately, hasn’t worked out for him so far. Not only did Ali get decimated by Veer Mahaan on last week’s episode of “Monday Night Raw,” but according to Theory himself during an appearance on 95 KGGO, Ali was scheduled to have a match on this week’s episode of “Monday Night Raw” that flat-out didn’t happen.

“Right now we’ve got this guy named Mustafa Ali that for some reason thinks he deserves a shot at my United States Championship,” Theory said. “And each week, me being the fighting champion that I am and the hard work that I’ve put in to become the United States Champion, I’m making this guy go through it. If he wants to prove that he’s championship material, then he’s got to go through all these different situations, and then he can have a shot at my title. [On ‘Raw’], we’ll see how it goes, I think tonight is an opportunity for him to face me for the United States Championship if he can win his match tonight.”

It’s unclear who Ali’s opponent was supposed to be on “Raw,” but neither he nor Theory appeared on the show at all. With WWE’s next premiere live event taking place in less than two weeks, the match would have to be on next week’s go-home show if it were setting up a championship contest at WWE Hell In A Cell. However, it’s unlikely that a United States Championship match is planned for Hell In A Cell — that belt has only been defended at a premiere live event twice in the last calendar year, with the most recent defense coming eight months ago at Extreme Rules 2021, and as evidenced by Theory going on the radio to promote a match that never took place, the US title doesn’t seem to be at the top of WWE’s current list of priorities.

Fightful has also just reported that a segment between Theory and Ali was planned for Raw but was scrapped due to time constraints. The report also noted that future creative plans for Theory and Ali remain in place.

