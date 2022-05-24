WWE has confirmed that Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens will take place at Hell in a Cell on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

The rivalry between the pair began on “Raw” the day after the second night of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. At the highly-anticipated annual “Raw After WrestleMania”, Kevin Owens was confronted by Ezekiel, who had a striking resemblance to that of Elias. The “newcomer” claimed that he was the younger brother of the former guitar-playing superstar.

The Elias character has not been seen on WWE programming since the summer of 2021. Vignettes were played showing the former 24/7 Champion burning his guitar, next to a tombstone engraved with “Elias 2017-2021”.

Owens took offense to Ezekiel’s arrival by stating that it was really Elias. In an attempt to uncover the truth, the former Universal Champion put him through a lie detector test, which he passed with flying colors.

Still refusing to believe that it wasn’t Elias, KO continued to take aim at Ezekiel. Last night on “Raw”, he interfered in his match against Chad Gable, until ultimately being ejected by the referee, allowing his rival to pick up the win.

After the bout, Owens challenged Ezekiel to a showdown next Sunday night. The stage is now set, in what will be the Ezekiel character’s Premium Live Event debut.

Owens’ last Premium Live Event match was against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on night one of WrestleMania 38. Hosting an edition of “The KO Show”, the Canadian-born superstar challenged The Texas Rattlesnake to a No Holds Barred Match. Austin accepted and picked up the win, in what was his first competitive match since WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

WWE Hell in a Cell will be available to watch live on Peacock in the United States of America, and on the WWE Network around the world.

