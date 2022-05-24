At age 24, Theory (fka Austin Theory) has established himself as one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE, and a lot of thanks for that goes to his selfie game. The current WWE United States Champion has been carrying around an iPhone since he got back to the main roster, taking selfies after defeating his opponents, or just to capture a particular moment in time.

“We’re definitely over a thousand I would say,” Theory said during a recent guest appearance on 95 KGGO. “I would say my proudest one would have to be the selfie with Mr. McMahon when I won the United States Championship.”

That’s a title Theory still holds, and he has a few ideas about personalizing it. Over the years, several WWE superstars have had their own custom championship belts, from Steve Austin’s “Smoking Skull” championship to Daniel Bryan’s “Eco-Friendly” belt, and of course, John Cena’s spinner championship design, which was applied first to the United States title and then to the WWE Championship.

“I definitely would have something that’s more flashy,” Theory stated. “I love the spinner titles, I think they’re great. I don’t know, maybe there’s a way to incorporate a camera or something on there, you know, take a selfie with the title. Imagine you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up, and it’s just taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?”

Theory debuted on “WWE NXT” in 2019 and was first called up the main roster in 2020, challenging for the “Raw” Tag Team Championship with Angel Garza at Wrestlemania 36 and briefly joining a stable led by Andrade before becoming a disciple of Seth Rollins. That summer, however, he was moved back to “NXT” — possibly due to an accusation of inappropriate conduct leveled against him by a 13-year-old girl at the height of the #SpeakingOut movement — where he joined Johnny Gargano’s stable, The Way. After another year in “NXT,” Theory was drafted to Monday Night Raw in October 2021, after which he attacked Jeff Hardy and took a selfie with him after the match.

“What’s really cool is when I was in ‘NXT,’ I actually tried a selfie idea with Tyler Breeze,” Theory said. “I don’t think that’s the reason we did it [on the main roster], but it was cool that I tried that, and then when I got to ‘Raw’ there was this idea of me just knocking out Jeff Hardy and taking a selfie and I was like, ‘Wow, this sounds like the best thing in the world.’”

