NWA announced a new title match for its Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

Jax Dane will be defending the National Heavyweight Championship against Chris Adonis at Alwayz Ready.

Jax Dane has been the National Heavyweight Champion since winning the title at Crockett Cup 2022.

Alwayz Ready is Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. The event is being held in NWA Worlds Champion Matt Cardona’s honor.

Below is their announcement and the updated line-up for Alwayz Ready:

* Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis (National Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Tyrus vs. Mims (NWA Television Championship Match)

🎟🔥https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! Making good on his threat from #NWAPowerrr, @ChrisAdonis attempts to reclaim his National Heavyweight Championship from ‘The Dane Event!’ @TheJaxDane! 🔗 Tickets and NWA All Access Pass + PPV At https://t.co/jrHL2YouLQ pic.twitter.com/7cG27Ie2Aq — NWA (@nwa) May 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts