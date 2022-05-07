AEW’s Twitter page has announced the full lineup for this Monday’s Dark: Elevation, premiering on AEW’s YouTube Channel Monday at 7 p.m. EST.
Former ROH World TV Champion and GCW regular, Tony Deppen will be making his All Elite Wrestling debut with the company in a match against John Silver of The Dark Order. We noted on Wednesday how Deppen was backstage at AEW before it was revealed he would be on Dark: Elevation.
Other standout matches on the card include Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto, and Abadon vs. Emi Sakura.
You can see the full card for Monday’s show below:
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
* Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10 vs. Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, & Brandon Scott
* Sonny Kiss vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon
* John Silver vs. Tony Deppen
The matches were filmed Wednesday, May 4 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. If you would like to see the full spoilers from the taping, they are available at this link.
