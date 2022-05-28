All Elite Wrestling has become synonymous with the city of Chicago, with the initial idea of AEW starting at “All In” in ‘the windy city’. Not to mention, the biggest non-pay-per-view event the show ever produced when “The First Dance” came to Chicago.

With the success of their shows in Chicago, AEW President Tony Khan has made the yearly pay-per-view “All Out” a Chicago-only event. With AEW set to align with New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 26 for “Forbidden Door” in the same city, many questions have been asked if that will affect the location of this year’s “All Out” in September. Khan answered those questions during today’s “AEW Double or Nothing” media call.

“I think it makes a lot of sense to keep up with the great tradition around ‘All Out’ in Chicago and that’s not something I take lightly,” Khan said. “I think most wrestling fans have become very well aware that I love the Chicago market. I was born in Illinois, and it’s a home to me and it’s also a home to AEW, and great wrestling, and some of the best fans in the world.

“Forbidden Door will be at the United Center, but that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t see ‘All Out’ in Chicago this year, or any year and every year going forward. Chicago and the Chicago area are so important to AEW, it’s in many ways why this whole grassroots movement [started] before I got involved, before there was an AEW. Where a lot of our stars who were with Ring of Honor at the time put together a great event in ‘All In’.”

AEW and NJPW created an instant sell-out with the news of their joint show, taking around 40 minutes to sell more than 11,000 tickets. It’s unclear what we’ll see at the co-promoted event as of now, but the build to the event should start to take shape after this weekend’s “AEW Double or Nothing.”

