AEW Owner & President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio for his “Tony Time” segment ahead of the April 29 edition of Rampage.

Tony was asked about Wednesday night’s encounter on Dynamite between FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The tag team squared off against each other in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match, with Dax advancing to the first round.

“It’s a great match, and it’s absolutely worth repeat viewing,” Khan said. “It was a great way to start a great show. I thought Dax versus Cash was an amazing match. It was very much the kind of great wrestling match you want to have, especially in a tournament like the Owen Hart Cup. Both men fought really hard, but there was only one place on the line in this match. CM Punk also brought so much to the match on commentary, I thought, which is another reason why it’s probably worth checking out again.”

Tony Khan also disclosed that it was Harwood and Wheeler’s idea to make their entrance at the same time, something which rarely happens, if it all, between two opponents.

“When they wanted to do it, it was a cool idea,” Tony said. “I think the way it came out, definitely got people talking about this is going to be something very different. They’re a great tag team and obviously put that first and foremost, even on the introduction for the match. So it was a very cool detail, absolutely.”

The All Elite Wrestling President also believes that the match between Dax and Cash will live long in the memory of pro wrestling fans.

“That’s a match that will stand the test of time,” Tony Khan said. “Frankly, FTR have been in a lot of matches in 2022 already that will stand the test of time. We’re not even through April yet, and how many great matches have FTR been involved in this year? So many.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]