On Friday, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted a video clip of Warner Bros. Discovery’s networks celebrating “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month” all through May.

The video begins with Khan talking about how Asians were “never portrayed as good people” in the pro wrestling he watched while he was growing up.

“This is something I’m sensitive about while putting on wrestling shows together in AEW,” Khan said. “I celebrate Asian Pacific American heritage month by trying to make sure we feature AAPI wrestlers all the time.”

While reacting to the video, a fan asked Khan to “stop going in front of cameras” especially to virtue signal.

In response, Tony Khan stated that he just felt it was cool for Warner Bros. Discovery higher-ups to invite him to talk about AAPI Heritage Month. Khan then asked the fan to tune into Rampage. You can see his tweets below.

Sorry for being Asian-American, Phillip.

I just thought it was cool they invited me to come in and talk about it. #AEWRampage coming up now! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 6, 2022

Thank you @TBSNetwork/@tntdrama for inviting me to sit with so many great AAPI execs & stars from the @wbd family to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! It’s an honor to have our @AEW shows here!

Don’t miss #AEWRampage NEXT on TNT!

@ 5:30pmET/4:30pmCT/2:30pmPT TODAY! pic.twitter.com/6xEsCjOgPA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 6, 2022

