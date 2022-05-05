AEW President Tony Khan has thanked a fan for suggesting an arena lighting change, which was implemented on last night’s Dynamite at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

As seen below, the fan in question had repeatedly requested Khan to stop using the darker crowd lighting. AEW had changed the crowd lighting to a purple/pink shade shortly before Dynamite moved to TBS.

During last night’s show, the fan noticed the crowd lighting had visibly reverted back to a lighter shade. He pointed out that it was closer to the lighting used until October 2021.

As reported earlier, Khan tweeted that Wednesday was his first official day as owner of Ring of Honor. Khan first announced the acquisition on the May 2 episode of Dynamite, where he promised to keep the legacy of ROH intact.

You can see Tony Khan’s tweet below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.