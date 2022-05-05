AEW President Tony Khan has thanked a fan for suggesting an arena lighting change, which was implemented on last night’s Dynamite at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

As seen below, the fan in question had repeatedly requested Khan to stop using the darker crowd lighting. AEW had changed the crowd lighting to a purple/pink shade shortly before Dynamite moved to TBS.

During last night’s show, the fan noticed the crowd lighting had visibly reverted back to a lighter shade. He pointed out that it was closer to the lighting used until October 2021.

As reported earlier, Khan tweeted that Wednesday was his first official day as owner of Ring of Honor. Khan first announced the acquisition on the May 2 episode of Dynamite, where he promised to keep the legacy of ROH intact.

You can see Tony Khan’s tweet below.

OMGFGGGGGGGGGGGGG HOLYYYY SHITTTT THANK YOU BOSS MAN 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 WE F*CKING DID IT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SehEsAI7I6 — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) May 5, 2022

I started watching #AEWDynamite & 1st match was Jeff vs Fish & had old crowd lightings, i thought it's for only 1 match by mistake but that light continued throughout the whole show, i was happy that he heard then opened Twtr & saw TK replied to my tweet!! #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/QFDrz3RldF — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) May 5, 2022

Worst crowd lighting : Purple/Pink@TonyKhan bring back 2019's one or 2021's July to October crowd lightings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sr5Bp73AJr — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) April 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]