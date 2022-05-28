The GCW World Champion will return to the promotion this July to defend his title.

It was announced today that top AEW star and current GCW World Title holder Jon Moxley will make his return to GCW on July 29. The show, “The People Vs. GCW”, is taking place in Nashville during WWE “SummerSlam” weekend and will begin whenever the “Roast of Ric Flair” wraps up at “Starrcast”.

Other talent announced so far include Psycho Clown, Bandido, Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch), and Joey Janela. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the show, they are available at this link.

There is another GCW event taking place this evening that we will have full live coverage of, as well as a viewing party. The current card for that event, GCW “Downward Spiral” can be seen below:

* Dark Shiek vs. Jai Vidal

* Joey Janela vs. Johnny Game Changer

* Matt Cardona vs. Blake Christian

* Effy vs. Kevin Blackwood

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey

* Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker vs John Wayne Murdoch & Alex Colon

* Gringo Loco & ASF vs Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

* Second Gear Crew vs Allie Katch, Sandra Moone & Billie Starkz

* Scramble match

