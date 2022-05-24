Young Bucks strongly believe they would have dominated WWE’s tag team division had they been around during the Attitude Era.

On Monday night, the AEW stars changed their Twitter bio to the following:

If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!

Earlier this month, the Bucks tweeted that they “invented & popularized the new modern style of tag team wrestling,” a comment which Matt Hardy seemed to agree with.

This past Friday on Rampage, the Bucks issued a challenge to the Hardys for a match at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Matt & Jeff Hardy accepted the challenge in a backstage segment, setting up a bout that AEW is building up as an “Elite vs. Delete” dream match. You can see a screengrab of Young Bucks’ new Twitter bio below.

Appreciate greatness while you still can. For the first time in @AEW, we take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND at #AEWDoN. Elite vs Delete. pic.twitter.com/DWbYAnX10P — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 20, 2022

ELITE vs DELETE! A Tag Team Dream Match is set for #AEWDoN Double or Nothing as the @youngbucks face #TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND LIVE on PPV from Las Vegas, NV this SUNDAY! Available internationally on https://t.co/F00KW2eFTH (@FITETV) & https://t.co/30z8K4pVMr pic.twitter.com/wGAWUT1Inh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2022

