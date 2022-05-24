Young Bucks strongly believe they would have dominated WWE’s tag team division had they been around during the Attitude Era.

On Monday night, the AEW stars changed their Twitter bio to the following:

If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!

Earlier this month, the Bucks tweeted that they “invented & popularized the new modern style of tag team wrestling,” a comment which Matt Hardy seemed to agree with.

This past Friday on Rampage, the Bucks issued a challenge to the Hardys for a match at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Matt & Jeff Hardy accepted the challenge in a backstage segment, setting up a bout that AEW is building up as an “Elite vs. Delete” dream match. You can see a screengrab of Young Bucks’ new Twitter bio below.

