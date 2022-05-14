AEW star Trent Beretta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is officially removed from tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision show in Washington, D.C.

The original match of Beretta and Kazuchika Okada versus Jay White & Hikuleo will now see Okada team with Rocky Romero versus White & Hikuleo. Romero, who was originally scheduled for a ten-man tag team match this evening will be replaced by The DKC. He will join forces with Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, & Yuya Uemura against Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, & Danny Limelight.

DKC was also previously scheduled for the pre-show match this evening, so in his place, AEW’s Nick Comoroto will go one-on-one with Kevin Knight.

NJPW Capital Collision takes place from the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. tonight, May 14, 2022, and will cost $19.99 on FITE. As previously announced, a huge four-way IWGP U.S. title match between Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, Juice Robinson, and Will Ospreay will headline the show.

You can see the full updated card below:

* IWGP United States Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

* Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King

* JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito vs. Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open

* Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

* Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, Yuya Uemura, David Finlay & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight

* Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

*Dark Match:

Kevin Knight vs. Nick Comoroto

