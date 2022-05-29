Rhyno and Madison Rayne have been pulling double duty for IMPACT Wrestling.

According to PWInsider, one-half of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Madison Rayne, as well as fellow former Tag Team Champion, Rhyno has been working on recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings in a producer role.

Per the report, Rayne has been producing several Knockouts division matches alongside longtime producer, Gail Kim. Meanwhile, Rhyno has been helping produce a number of recent BTI [Before The IMPACT] matches.

Rayne first appeared in IMPACT Wrestling back in 2009, where she was part of The Beautiful People alongside Angelina Love and Velvet Sky and would capture the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship five times. Rayne is also a three-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion and is one-half of the current Knockouts Tag Champions with Tenille Dashwood as part of The Influence.

Rhyno made his IMPACT debut in 2005 where he quickly became the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Rhyno would leave the company in 2011 but would briefly return in 2014 before departing for WWE in 2015. Rhyno made his re-debut for IMPACT in 2019 and would become IMPACT Tag Team Champion in May 2021 with Eric Young for Violent By Design.

The most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling took place on 5/26

