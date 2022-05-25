Two new title matches are set for NXT In Your House.

During tonight’s episode of “WWE NXT 2.0,” Wendy Choo challenged Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title, which Rose accepted.

Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne also accepted a challenge from Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title at In Your House.

Carter and Chance had attacked Dolin and Jayne backstage tonight and then issued the challenge for the titles.

Below is the updated line-up for In Your House:

NXT North American Championship Match:

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Carter

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Championship Match:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy

Results to this week’s episode of “NXT 2.0” are available here.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of NXT In Your House on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

