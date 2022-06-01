Lacey Evans was advertised to make her in-ring return last night on “Raw,” but it never did happen.

In a new report from PWInsider, the reason behind Evans not being there is that WWE sent her instead to the Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday evening.

As noted, Evans tweeted about her absence, stating that she was “still recovering” after Sunday’s event. Evans was the Grand Marshal at the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Evans made her WWE return nearly two months ago after returning from maternity leave.

WWE first signed Lacey Evans to a developmental contract in 2016. She made her main roster debut during the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019.

Below are photos and a video from Sunday’s event:

Great Lady and Great Race, glad to get a pic with Supper Star Lacey!! https://t.co/Et51Lx7Ca9 pic.twitter.com/0RqOdgi8A5 — Jared Hicks (@jared706) May 31, 2022 WWE star Lacey Evans, who served in the Marine Corps for 5 years, visited with Gold Star families today @CLTMotorSpdwy. She is the #CocaCola600 grand marshal.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9fAGxyg24U — Deb Williams (@DebWilliams72) May 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts