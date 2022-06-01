Lacey Evans was advertised to make her in-ring return last night on “Raw,” but it never did happen.

In a new report from PWInsider, the reason behind Evans not being there is that WWE sent her instead to the Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday evening.

As noted, Evans tweeted about her absence, stating that she was “still recovering” after Sunday’s event. Evans was the Grand Marshal at the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Evans made her WWE return nearly two months ago after returning from maternity leave.

WWE first signed Lacey Evans to a developmental contract in 2016. She made her main roster debut during the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019.

Below are photos and a video from Sunday’s event:

 

