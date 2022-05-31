WWE star Lacey Evans did not appear on “WWE Monday Night Raw”, despite her return match being advertised for the show over the past week. No explanation was given for why Evans was left off the event.

Evans being left off the show after her appearance was advertised comes only a few weeks after WWE suspended then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks for walking out on “Raw”, with WWE claiming on-air and in a statement that Banks and Naomi let the fans down for not appearing in an advertised match.

So why was Evans nowhere to be seen last night? The former Slammy Award winner took to Twitter to give a brief explanation when a fan expressed disappointment in not seeing the “Sassy Southern Belle” on “Raw.”

“Still recovering,” Evans tweeted.

It should be noted that Evans spent the previous day serving as the Grand Marshall for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last night’s Raw took place in Des Moine, Iowa, meaning Evans would’ve had plenty of time to make the show, but it’s possible something happened at the race that compromised her physically. Yesterday, Evans tweeted out some photos from the race, including one that showed her with ice packs on her arms, and jokingly suggested that “GRAND MARSHAL [sic] duties got me all laid up.”

Evans has been back on the road with WWE for nearly two months now after returning from maternity leave, with WWE playing up her background, including her rough childhood and military career. Evans was initially slated for “SmackDown” as a fan favorite but was later moved to the Raw brand, where her alignment remains unclear. It was not known who Evans would’ve faced on Raw last night had her match gone on as advertised.

