The AEW stars are taking over Las Vegas in a variety of ways during “Double Or Nothing” weekend.

When they weren’t attending the AEW Fan Fest yesterday or preparing for matches, AEW stars like Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, and John Silver were living it up on the town in Vegas. As seen below, the three made an appearance at a Limp Bizkit show last night to help the band perform the appropriate song “Full Nelson”.

John Silver executes some wrestling moves on Chuck Taylor for the audience to see, like a vertical suplex onto a trash can. Meanwhile, Sonny Kiss is showing off some of her skills as a dancer while also rapping along to the lyrics of the song.

Another funny pic and caption from John Silver of The Dark Order was also posted to Twitter this weekend.

“I woke this morning, trying to remember my night. I look at my pictures. Holy s**t, I met Coolio last night!!!!” Silver wrote on Twitter.

Coolio saw mainstream success mostly during the mid-to-late 1990s, with his songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise”, “Fantastic Voyage”, and “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)”. He also might be recognizable as the artist that performed the theme song to Nickelodeon’s “Kenan & Kel” in the late 90s. He’s since gone on to produce rap albums independently and has created a web series dedicated to his love of cooking called “Cookin’ With Coolio”.

Similar to Coolio, Limp Bizkit rose to fame during the late 90s to early 2000s. The band caught the attention of mainstream media for it’s experimentation and blend of rock and rap music. Their most recognizable songs are “My Way”, “Nookie”, “Break Stuff”, and “Re-Arranged”, all of which charted within the top 20 of US Alternative charts.

