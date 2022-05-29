Another AEW star missed yesterday’s fan fest, but it’s a much less controversial tale than the MJF story.

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was, unfortunately, unable to appear at yesterday’s Fan Fest event despite being advertised. This was apparently due to a mix-up in scheduling, according to Sean Ross Sapp from “Fightful”, and Joe instead attended a voiceover session for a new project.

Joe is scheduled to face Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament tonight, with the winner receiving the Owen Cup trophy awarded to them by Dr. Martha Hart, herself. Joe defeated Max Caster from The Acclaimed in the qualifying round, Johnny Elite in the quarterfinals, and Kyle O’Reilly in the semifinals to make it to the final round this evening.

Another AEW star that is making headlines this morning for his absence from AEW Fan Fest is MJF. The brash, loud-mouth star intentionally skipped out on yesterday’s activities to play slots at the Mandalay Bay Casino. And though he didn’t ultimately take a flight home, MJF apparently booked a red-eye out of the city in case he felt like going home early.

You can read the latest on the MJF situation at this link.

The full card for tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view can be seen below. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage and your viewing party!

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Adam Cole vs. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe

OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

MJF vs. Wardlow

(*If Wardlow loses, he can never sign an AEW contract)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW

Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

