AEW “Fan Fest” is taking place this weekend ahead of Sunday’s AEW “Double Or Nothing” Pay-Per-View. And among the various activities planned for this weekend, one event was an AEW Community Outreach karaoke night. The profits of the event benefitted Las Vegas Rescue Mission, and those that attended definitely got a who’s who of AEW talent showing off their singing chops.

Top AEW talents like Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, and Keith Lee made appearances to perform songs, as well as Sonny Kiss, John Silver, Kris Statlander, the Best Friends, and Konosuke Takeshita. Who knew a video of Bryan Danielson singing The Backstreet Boys would be so satisfying?

@thunderrosa22 getting down at @AEW Fan Fest Karaoke. It’s gonna be a fun night pic.twitter.com/Se3wHclv3S — Justin Ashton (@justinash7281) May 28, 2022

I didn’t know I needed @bryandanielson singing Backstreet Boys till right now pic.twitter.com/hPj9xoZLpi — Professor (@LuchaProfessor) May 28, 2022

Danielson will be teaming up with Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley to face The Jericho Appreication Society’s Chris Jericho, Jake Hagar, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match. For Thunder Rosa, she defends her AEW Women’s Title against #1 contender Serena Deeb at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

All Elite Wrestling continues their weekend in Las Vegas with a full day of AEW Fan Fest today and the “Double Or Nothing” Pay-Per-View event tomorrow from the T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for your viewing party and live coverage!

The mission statement for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission can be seen below:

To serve those in need through food, shelter, daily needs and addiction recovery, offering hope to individuals and families through Jesus Christ. The Mission provides services to all people without regard of race, color, creed, national origin, age, gender, religion or disability.

