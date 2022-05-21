As noted, a segment that occurred after AEW “Rampage” wrapped up taping earlier this week saw Bryan Danielson’s leg trapped between the entrance ramp and the ring apron. Reports that followed the incident claimed that it was all a work Danielson spawned himself, and he gave a thumbs up to Eddie Kingston while exiting the arena.

AEW has now released their own video footage of the incident, as seen below. Fans watch on in concern from the audience as Jon Moxley, doctors, and other staff members all attempt to rescue Bryan from being trapped.

Tony Khan posted a link to the footage in two separate tweets and added a statement encouraging talent to stop fighting after their matches conclude.

“After the #AEWRampage main event, in a brawl @IAmJericho & JAS vs BCC/Kingston/Santana/Ortiz, @bryandanielson’s foot got trapped between the ring & ramp. This is why fighting after the bell is dangerous & discouraged.

“Thank you @AEW wrestlers & staff who helped break up the wild brawl after tonight’s #AEWRampage main event,” Khan continues. “Plus, thank you for pitching in to push back the ring so that we could safely extract Bryan’s leg from danger.”

Despite what Danielson experienced after “Rampage”, he is still scheduled to be a part of the ‘Anarchy in the Arena’ match between The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, & Matt Menard) and Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, & Bryan Danielson) at “Double or Nothing” on May 29. You can see the current card for the pay-per-view at this link.

