A stipulation has been announced for Judgement Day at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event.

It was previously announced that AJ Styles will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. This is a rematch from WrestleMania 38, which saw Edge defeat Styles after a ringside distraction by Priest.

In an update, WWE has now banned Priest from ringside for Sunday’s Edge vs. AJ match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Tonight’s RAW saw AJ defeat Priest in singles action and per the stipulation, Priest is banned from ringside. After the match, Styles was double teamed until Finn Balor made the save and evened the odds.

The Judgment Day tag team of Edge and Priest have been feuding with Styles since joining forces at WrestleMania. There’s been talk of a female member joining the group, possibly Rhea Ripley, but there’s no word yet on if WWE will save her arrival for WrestleMania Backlash now that Priest is banned from ringside during the bout.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with related clips from RAW:

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Damian Priest is banned from ringside.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

