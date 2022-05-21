WWE trademarked a new ring name and associated nickname this past week.

On May 17, USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark the names “Giovanni Vinci” and a shortened “Gio Vinci” for entertainment purposes.

Below is the description included with the filing:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

As of this writing, no further details regarding how the name will be used or who it will be applied to have been revealed.

WWE has been at the game of creating and trademarking new ring names for a long time now. One of the most recent names trademarked, “Ava Raine”, was filed on May 13 and still hasn’t been assigned to any particular WWE star.

